Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $10.87 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.5% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $2,845,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,366,753.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $2,845,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,366,753.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 118,795 shares of company stock valued at $20,230,174 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $172.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $450.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

