Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Receives $73.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.57.

FTV has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 18.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 4.6% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 21.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 5.5% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

FTV stock opened at $66.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.04. Fortive has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $79.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.66%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

