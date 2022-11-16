Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Fortive by 74.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Fortive by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

Fortive Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $66.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.04. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

