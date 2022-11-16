Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ FORD opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 0.82. Forward Industries has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $2.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Trading of Forward Industries

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forward Industries stock. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 91,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. GMT Capital Corp owned 0.91% of Forward Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

