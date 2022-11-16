Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,369,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in FOX were worth $44,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in FOX by 4.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in FOX by 5.4% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in FOX by 32.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in FOX by 20.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in FOX by 8.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

FOXA stock opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.93. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

