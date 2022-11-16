Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer to $30.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FULC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $42.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.71.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $373.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.94. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $24.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $108,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.