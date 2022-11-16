FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Issued By HC Wainwright

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Alector in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.25) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.93). The consensus estimate for Alector’s current full-year earnings is ($1.61) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alector’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.82) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

Get Alector alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alector from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Alector from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alector presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

Alector Trading Up 0.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ ALEC opened at $8.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83. The company has a market cap of $715.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.98. Alector has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Alector by 376.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 156,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 123,489 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Alector by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alector in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Alector by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.