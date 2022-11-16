FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn ($0.37) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

AY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Shares of AY stock opened at $27.30 on Monday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $40.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.58 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -1,047.00%.

Institutional Trading of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AY. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Featured Articles

