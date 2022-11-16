FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Issued By Oppenheimer

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.15) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.88). The consensus estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.02) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $481.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average is $4.90. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,501,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,926,000. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 4,786,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,979,000 after purchasing an additional 527,631 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,850,000 after purchasing an additional 404,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

