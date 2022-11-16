FY2022 EPS Estimates for AppLovin Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of AppLovin in a report released on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for AppLovin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AppLovin’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APP. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on AppLovin from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on AppLovin from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

NYSE:APP opened at $15.52 on Monday. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $109.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -67.48 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,920,000. NetEase Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,999,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 1,194.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,820 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 499.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,627,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,435 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,318,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

