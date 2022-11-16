FY2022 EPS Estimates for Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Boosted by William Blair

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Arhaus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arhaus’ current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ARHS. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

ARHS stock opened at $8.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.94. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In related news, Director Alton F. Doody III acquired 11,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $199,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

