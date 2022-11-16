FY2022 EPS Estimates for Assembly Biosciences, Inc. Increased by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Assembly Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.02) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.07). The consensus estimate for Assembly Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.84) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.96) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.04) EPS.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Assembly Biosciences Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Assembly Biosciences
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15,633.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.49% of the company’s stock.
About Assembly Biosciences
Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Vebicorvir, which as completed Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with chronic HBV infection.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.