FY2022 EPS Estimates for Assembly Biosciences, Inc. Increased by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Assembly Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.02) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.07). The consensus estimate for Assembly Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.84) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.96) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.04) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB opened at $1.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.87. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15,633.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Vebicorvir, which as completed Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with chronic HBV infection.

