FY2022 EPS Estimates for BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Cut by Analyst

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for BioCardia in a research note issued on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.71). The consensus estimate for BioCardia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioCardia’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 931.32% and a negative return on equity of 172.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million.

BioCardia Stock Performance

Separately, Dawson James lowered shares of BioCardia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

BCDA stock opened at $1.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71. BioCardia has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioCardia by 57.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 238,554 shares during the period. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in BioCardia during the third quarter worth $276,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in BioCardia by 18.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BioCardia during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in BioCardia during the first quarter worth $57,000. 12.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

