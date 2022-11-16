FY2022 EPS Estimates for Broadwind, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Broadwind in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.44). The consensus estimate for Broadwind’s current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Broadwind’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Broadwind to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Broadwind from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadwind presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of BWEN stock opened at $1.83 on Monday. Broadwind has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $37.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWEN. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Broadwind during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind during the third quarter valued at $345,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Broadwind during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

