FY2022 EPS Estimates for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Increased by Analyst

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bumble in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Heaney now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bumble’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bumble’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Bumble alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bumble from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bumble from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bumble from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bumble from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bumble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Bumble Trading Up 2.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bumble

Shares of BMBL opened at $25.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.58. Bumble has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $39.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 160.51 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Bumble by 50.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bumble during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

About Bumble

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.