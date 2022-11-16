FY2022 EPS Estimates for Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Increased by Analyst

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Context Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now expects that the company will earn ($0.97) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.00). The consensus estimate for Context Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Context Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.61) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.
Context Therapeutics Stock Performance
CNTX opened at $1.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67. Context Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $10.87.
About Context Therapeutics
Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.
