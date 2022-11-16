FY2022 EPS Estimates for Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Increased by Analyst

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Context Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now expects that the company will earn ($0.97) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.00). The consensus estimate for Context Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Context Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.61) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

CNTX opened at $1.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67. Context Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $10.87.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Context Therapeutics by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,687,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Context Therapeutics by 81.6% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 317,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 142,762 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

