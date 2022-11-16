FY2022 EPS Estimates for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Decreased by Oppenheimer

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Integral Ad Science in a report issued on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Integral Ad Science’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Integral Ad Science’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Shares of IAS opened at $9.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.39. Integral Ad Science has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $25.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -934.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

