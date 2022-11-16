FY2022 EPS Estimates for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Roblox in a report issued on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.51) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.09). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Roblox’s current full-year earnings is ($1.54) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Roblox’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.97) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.15) EPS.

Get Roblox alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RBLX. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.26.

Roblox Trading Up 3.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE RBLX opened at $36.73 on Monday. Roblox has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average of $37.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $848,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 53.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 35,160 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 68.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,730,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $22,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $308,784.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,341,617.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $22,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $41.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 609,508 shares of company stock valued at $25,337,188 in the last 90 days. 28.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.