Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GLMD. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Maxim Group downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.00.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %

GLMD stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.49. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.01. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Trading of Galmed Pharmaceuticals

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

