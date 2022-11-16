Geller Advisors LLC Has $513,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Geller Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% in the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.7 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $132.94 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $169.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.11. The company has a market capitalization of $389.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.