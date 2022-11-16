Genco Shipping & Trading Limited to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta anticipates that the shipping company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genco Shipping & Trading’s current full-year earnings is $4.05 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s FY2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $16.21 on Monday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $686.12 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average is $17.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.25%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $978,312.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,645.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 407,514 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 212,830 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 122,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

