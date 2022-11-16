General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GIS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.20.

General Mills Trading Up 0.6 %

General Mills stock opened at $77.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.64. General Mills has a 52 week low of $61.41 and a 52 week high of $82.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,689 shares of company stock valued at $10,286,349. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,049 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,130,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,537 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 56,697.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 857,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,703,000 after acquiring an additional 856,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,700,000 after acquiring an additional 842,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,413,000 after acquiring an additional 786,443 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

