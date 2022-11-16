Global Indemnity Group, LLC Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Global Indemnity Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Global Indemnity Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Global Indemnity Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Global Indemnity Group Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the first quarter valued at $15,427,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the first quarter valued at $533,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Joseph W. Brown purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $258,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,457.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.44%.
Global Indemnity Group Company Profile
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.
Featured Articles
