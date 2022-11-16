Global Indemnity Group, LLC Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Global Indemnity Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Global Indemnity Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Global Indemnity Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $24.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.92. The firm has a market cap of $356.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.35. Global Indemnity Group has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $27.66.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the first quarter valued at $15,427,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the first quarter valued at $533,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Brown purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $258,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,457.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.44%.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

