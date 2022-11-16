Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. Global Indemnity Group has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $27.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $356.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.35.

Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Global Indemnity Group news, Director Joseph W. Brown bought 10,000 shares of Global Indemnity Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $258,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,457.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the first quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 53.2% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 906,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,442,000 after acquiring an additional 314,848 shares during the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

