GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at DA Davidson

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on GoodRx to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on GoodRx from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GoodRx from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on GoodRx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.43.

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.98. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 10.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at about $6,754,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 34.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 10.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,568,000 after acquiring an additional 739,017 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 19.9% in the third quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 2,163,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,104,000 after acquiring an additional 359,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

