GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Stock Position Lifted by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in GoPro were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPRO. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in GoPro by 16.7% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in GoPro by 762.5% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 19,581 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered GoPro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GoPro from $6.10 to $4.40 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoPro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GoPro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoPro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.57.

Shares of GoPro stock opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.21. GoPro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $12.14.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

