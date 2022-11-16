Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Downgraded to Sell at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Greenidge Generation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Greenidge Generation Price Performance

Greenidge Generation stock opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. Greenidge Generation has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $23.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Greenidge Generation ( NASDAQ:GREE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $31.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.40 million. Greenidge Generation had a negative net margin of 105.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Greenidge Generation will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenidge Generation by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 397,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 180,412 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenidge Generation by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 418,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 175,724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Greenidge Generation by 477.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 155,371 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Greenidge Generation by 554.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 81,942 shares during the last quarter. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenidge Generation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Recommended Stories

