Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson to $39.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $46.37.

In other news, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 10,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $431,008.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,622.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Jeffrey York sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,055,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,118.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 10,075 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $431,008.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,622.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 250,131 shares of company stock valued at $9,563,302. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 9.2% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 261,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

