Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.13.
OMAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Performance
Shares of OMAB stock opened at $69.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.25. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52-week low of $44.86 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.
