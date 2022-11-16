Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.13.

OMAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of OMAB stock opened at $69.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.25. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52-week low of $44.86 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 37.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

