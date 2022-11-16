GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Price Performance

Shares of GSIT opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.70. GSI Technology has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $6.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSI Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GSI Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 187,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of GSI Technology by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of GSI Technology by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

Further Reading

