GSK (NYSE:GSK) Trading 3.5% Higher

Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.82 and last traded at $32.70. 51,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,917,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.58.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.15) to GBX 1,450 ($17.04) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Oddo Bhf upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,608.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3695 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GSK in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in GSK in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in GSK in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in GSK in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

