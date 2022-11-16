Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALL opened at $0.75 on Friday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The insurance provider reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($2.11). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $84.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.99 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 21,023 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. 17.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

