Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HWBK stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.64. Hawthorn Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $27.46. The company has a market capitalization of $155.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

Institutional Trading of Hawthorn Bancshares

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 66,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 13,718 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

