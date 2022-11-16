Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Hawthorn Bancshares Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of HWBK stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.64. Hawthorn Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $27.46. The company has a market capitalization of $155.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.
Institutional Trading of Hawthorn Bancshares
About Hawthorn Bancshares
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.
Further Reading
