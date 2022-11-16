HC Wainwright Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ)

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for TOMI Environmental Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 million. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 29.26% and a negative net margin of 50.88%.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Trading Down 3.0 %

Institutional Trading of TOMI Environmental Solutions

Shares of NASDAQ:TOMZ opened at $0.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.51. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $2.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 100,813 shares in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space of approximately 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

