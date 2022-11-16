HC Wainwright Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arvinas in a report released on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.36) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.86). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($4.70) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arvinas’ FY2023 earnings at ($5.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.94) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Arvinas from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.47.

ARVN stock opened at $57.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.89. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $84.96.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Arvinas by 3.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Arvinas by 12.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Arvinas by 7.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Arvinas by 421.9% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 17,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Arvinas by 4.0% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 28,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

