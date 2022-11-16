HC Wainwright Comments on Decibel Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DBTX)

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.58) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.13). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Decibel Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.00) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Decibel Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.40) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.85) EPS.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Decibel Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

DBTX opened at $3.47 on Monday. Decibel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $7.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61. The stock has a market cap of $86.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of -0.59.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Decibel Therapeutics by 73.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,897,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 801,010 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $947,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its stake in Decibel Therapeutics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 163,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its stake in Decibel Therapeutics by 79.8% during the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 157,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

