HC Wainwright Comments on TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TOMZ)

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for TOMI Environmental Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of TOMZ stock opened at $0.62 on Monday. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Trading of TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions ( NASDAQ:TOMZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 50.88% and a negative return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOMZ. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 100,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space of approximately 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

