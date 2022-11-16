HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Celldex Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.44) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.47). The consensus estimate for Celldex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.43) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.57) EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CLDX. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 35.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 38.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 12.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 90,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period.
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.
