HC Wainwright Weighs in on Blink Charging Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Blink Charging in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Joshi now expects that the company will earn ($1.75) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.91). The consensus estimate for Blink Charging’s current full-year earnings is ($1.64) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Blink Charging’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.39) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BLNK. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Blink Charging to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Blink Charging to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $14.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $748.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 3.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average is $17.86. Blink Charging has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

In other news, General Counsel Aviv Hillo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $237,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 115,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,168.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Board Member Mahidhar Reddy sold 10,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $237,713.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,152,439.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Aviv Hillo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $237,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 115,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,168.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,630 shares of company stock valued at $918,284 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Blink Charging by 14.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,177,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,585,000 after acquiring an additional 282,801 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 28.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 52.0% in the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 17,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 4.0% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 25,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 62.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the period. 36.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

