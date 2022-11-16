Head-To-Head Analysis: Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) vs. Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB)

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) and Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.1% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Oconee Federal Financial and Cincinnati Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oconee Federal Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Cincinnati Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oconee Federal Financial and Cincinnati Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oconee Federal Financial $18.05 million 7.72 $4.10 million $0.72 34.51 Cincinnati Bancorp $17.77 million 2.48 $1.65 million N/A N/A

Oconee Federal Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Oconee Federal Financial and Cincinnati Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oconee Federal Financial 22.72% 4.96% 0.76% Cincinnati Bancorp 4.30% 1.57% 0.25%

Volatility and Risk

Oconee Federal Financial has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cincinnati Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oconee Federal Financial beats Cincinnati Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oconee Federal Financial

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family and multi-family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; nonresidential real estate loans; construction and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; agricultural loans; and consumer and other loans, such as installment loans for various consumer purposes, including the purchase of automobiles, boats, and other legitimate personal purposes. It operates through its executive office and eight branch offices located in Oconee and Pickens counties, South Carolina; and Stephens and Rabun counties, Georgia. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Seneca, South Carolina. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a subsidiary of Oconee Federal, MHC.

About Cincinnati Bancorp

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including demand accounts, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family residential real estate loans; nonresidential real estate and multi-family loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; construction and land loans; commercial business loans; and consumer loans. The company also invests in securities, primarily mortgage-backed securities. It operates full-service branch offices in Miami Heights, Anderson, and Price Hill, as well as in Covington and Florence in Northern Kentucky. The company was formerly known as CF Bancorp and changed its name to Cincinnati Bancorp in March 2015. Cincinnati Bancorp was founded in 1922 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

