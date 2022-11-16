Head to Head Comparison: EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) vs. Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR)

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) and Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EZCORP and Jeffs’ Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EZCORP $729.55 million 0.76 $8.61 million $0.61 16.15 Jeffs’ Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

EZCORP has higher revenue and earnings than Jeffs’ Brands.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZCORP 5.25% 7.38% 3.83% Jeffs’ Brands N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares EZCORP and Jeffs’ Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for EZCORP and Jeffs’ Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EZCORP 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jeffs’ Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

EZCORP presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential downside of 13.71%. Given EZCORP’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe EZCORP is more favorable than Jeffs’ Brands.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.1% of EZCORP shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of EZCORP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EZCORP beats Jeffs’ Brands on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo, and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras. The Other International segment includes the consumer finance activities in Canada. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Rollingwood, TX.

About Jeffs’ Brands

Jeffs' Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates online stores for the sale of various consumer products on the Amazon online marketplace in the United States and the European Union. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

