Head-To-Head Contrast: Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) and Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) and Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Virgin Galactic and Mondee’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Galactic $3.29 million 458.15 -$352.90 million ($1.65) -3.33 Mondee N/A N/A $3.31 million N/A N/A

Mondee has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Virgin Galactic.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Galactic 6 4 0 0 1.40 Mondee 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Virgin Galactic and Mondee, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Virgin Galactic currently has a consensus price target of $7.58, indicating a potential upside of 38.13%. Mondee has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 43.54%. Given Mondee’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mondee is more favorable than Virgin Galactic.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.9% of Virgin Galactic shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Virgin Galactic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Galactic and Mondee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Galactic -27,154.61% -59.12% -34.77% Mondee N/A -34.45% -3.00%

Summary

Mondee beats Virgin Galactic on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles. The company serves private individuals, researchers, and government agencies. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 is headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. was a former subsidiary of Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc.

About Mondee

Mondee Holdings, Inc. operates as a travel technology, service, and content company in the leisure and corporate travel markets. It delivers a technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services to a global customer base. The company is connecting a network of 50,000 leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers to 500 airlines and approximately 1 million hotel and vacation rentals, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas with 17 offices in the U.S. and Canada, and operations in India, Thailand, and Ireland.

