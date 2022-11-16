Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 326,488 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 11,592,911 shares.The stock last traded at $134.14 and had previously closed at $133.13.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.48.

Get Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,966,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,432,239,000 after buying an additional 3,309,751 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,549,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,072,000 after buying an additional 804,358 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,296,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,250,000 after buying an additional 1,926,012 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,796,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,858,000 after buying an additional 275,367 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,475,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,033,000 after buying an additional 157,574 shares during the period.

About Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.