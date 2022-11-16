Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCCI. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 423,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,021,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 66,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Heritage-Crystal Clean Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of HCCI stock opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.18. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $36.13. The company has a market capitalization of $714.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage-Crystal Clean

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, Director Fred M. Fehsenfeld, Jr. sold 101,151 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $3,311,683.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,722.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barrington Research raised their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

(Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.