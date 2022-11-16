Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HRTX. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance

Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $380.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.99. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 68.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,923,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,922,000 after buying an additional 5,230,958 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 83.9% during the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 6,840,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,865,000 after buying an additional 3,120,000 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,619,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 365.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,606,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after buying an additional 1,261,600 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 814.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 946,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 843,014 shares during the period.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

