Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HRTX. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $380.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.99. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26.
Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.
