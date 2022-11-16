Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,508 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Hilton Worldwide worth $58,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HLT. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,494,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,619,000 after buying an additional 1,781,374 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,405,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,811,000 after buying an additional 1,143,467 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,681,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,400,000 after buying an additional 730,550 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,207,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,402,000 after buying an additional 692,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,270,000 after buying an additional 650,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLT. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

HLT stock opened at $138.54 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $167.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.39. The company has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

