Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) & VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Critical Comparison

Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Hong Kong and China Gas has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hong Kong and China Gas and VOC Energy Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hong Kong and China Gas $6.89 billion 2.21 $659.96 million N/A N/A VOC Energy Trust $9.30 million 17.37 $8.67 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hong Kong and China Gas has higher revenue and earnings than VOC Energy Trust.

4.9% of VOC Energy Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Hong Kong and China Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. VOC Energy Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.4%.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hong Kong and China Gas and VOC Energy Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hong Kong and China Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Hong Kong and China Gas and VOC Energy Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hong Kong and China Gas N/A N/A N/A VOC Energy Trust 92.67% 120.65% 120.65%

Summary

VOC Energy Trust beats Hong Kong and China Gas on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hong Kong and China Gas

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass; agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, photovoltaic projects, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities. The company supplies town gas to approximately 1.9 million customers. It also provides network connectivity, and data center and cloud computing services; and engages in the software development, solution implementation, and systems integration activities. In addition, the company offers consultancy and engineering contractor services, including utilities installation, infrastructure construction, and civil and building services engineering for public and private projects; and designs and manufactures gas meters and metering systems. Further, it is involved in water supply, and domestic sewage and industrial wastewater treatment serving 2.4 million customers. Additionally, the company manufactures polyethylene piping and fittings; and engages in the customers center, café, restaurant, retail sale, laundry, automatic meter reading system development, laboratory testing, payment gateway and related, project management, landfill gas project, financing, logistics, oil, research and development, property development, and securities investment activities. The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of approximately 2.9 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties; and approximately 5.4 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. VOC Energy Trust was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

