Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Position Cut by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,947 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Hostess Brands worth $7,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247,765 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,734,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,447,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,330,000 after purchasing an additional 289,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,948,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,566,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,245,000 after purchasing an additional 174,010 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Hostess Brands Price Performance

TWNK opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.59. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $346.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.43 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.