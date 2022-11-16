Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stake Lessened by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,191 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,299 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 142.6% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN stock opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.48. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at $13,424,506. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at $13,424,506. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

