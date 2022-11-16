Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUT. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hut 8 Mining

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 1,045.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Stock Down 1.4 %

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Shares of Hut 8 Mining stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $280.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a current ratio of 10.61. Hut 8 Mining has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $14.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

